Ocasio-Cortez Doesn’t Know What ICE Does, But Wants Dems to Occupy Their Offices

“How do you tell a Communist?” Ronald Reagan once rhetorically asked.The far-left candidate — she’s a “Democratic Socialist,” if you hadn’t guessed — declared during an interview with “Democracy Now” that Immigration and Customs Enforcement needed to be dismantled, but quickly revealed that she didn’t know what she was talking about.

“First of all, ICE is not (U.S. Customs and Border Protection). When we talk about abolishing ICE, we’re talking about ending family detention,” Ocasio-Cortez declared.

“We’re talking about ending an agency and ending a practice and a structure that is not accountable to the U.S. Department of Justice, that often takes on things that look a lot like enforcement activities,” she continued.

“So to have an enforcement agency that operates outside of the accountability of the Department of Justice, it’s no surprise to see the violations of civil and human rights that we’re seeing right now,” she prattled on.

Here’s the thing: ICE has never directly reported to the Department of Justice because it’s part of the Department of Homeland Security.

“DHS … reports to the Department of Justice. ICE is an investigative arm of DHS, which means that it concerns itself mostly with cases of human trafficking and possible terrorism, and those cases might have something to do with a border or they might not,” clarified The Daily Wire. – READ MORE

