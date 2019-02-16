Ocasio-Cortez Displays Her Economics Genius Once Again. Donald Trump Jr. Crushes Her In One Tweet.

On Friday, Donald Trump Jr. took a moment out of his day to shred Economics Guru™ Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for her ridiculous claim that New York could somehow invest the $3 billion Amazon would have gotten as a tax break for building in Long Island City, located in Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th District of New York.

Trump Jr. tweeted, “Will someone please explain to me how it is possible for NYC to SPEND a $3 Billion tax break on anything? This is insanity.”

Will someone please explain to me how it is possible for NYC to SPEND a $3 Billion tax break on anything? This is insanity. https://t.co/wSZPaJIvH6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 15, 2019

Trump Jr. was responding to the idiotic claim from Ocasio-Cortez that New York had given away $3 billion by letting Amazon come to New York, and thus could use that money to hire teachers and fix the subway. She said:

You know, I think it’s really important that we understand that we need to invest in our economy, but we need to invest in our people, and to give away $3 billion to a company that has a history of worker exploitation that’s paying below what the cost of New York City is not acceptable for us. We need to have good jobs, and they need to come to the table as in — you know, any company that wants to come to New York needs to come to the table as an equal partner, and you look at how Google came to New York; it was not nearly as controversial as this, and I think it’s because of, they were willing to work with local communities.- READ MORE