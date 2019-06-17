Ocasio-Cortez Devastated In New Poll From Inside Her District

A new poll from inside socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) 14th congressional district has found that among registered voters, the far-left congresswoman is deeply unpopular.

The door-to-door poll from Stop The AOC PAC yielded the following key results:

They don’t like her. She has a more than 2:1 ratio of unfavorable (50.88%) to favorable (21.37%) in public opinion.

She has a more than 2:1 ratio of unfavorable (50.88%) to favorable (21.37%) in public opinion. They don’t trust her. Only 10.75% thought she had their best interests in mind inquashing the Amazon deal – 32.60% said she didn’t.

Only 10.75% thought she had their best interests in mind inquashing the Amazon deal – 32.60% said she didn’t. They don’t want her. 33.44% are ready to vote against her, and only 13.30% would vote for her.

The poll also found that a plurality of Ocasio-Cortez’s district did not agree with her decision to sabotage the Amazon deal, which would have brought tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity to her district. – READ MORE