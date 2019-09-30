Ocasio-Cortez Demands American Taxpayers Bail Out NYC Taxi Drivers: This Is ‘Indentured Servitude’ (VIDEO)

Taxi drivers in NYC are in crisis. They are trapped in a predatory lending scheme that steals their earnings and has led to a suicide crisis. We must bail them out. Yesterday, we held a Congressional hearing to hear from drivers and advocates for reform ⬇ pic.twitter.com/6qSG66pdFN — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) September 27, 2019

On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) demanded that American taxpayers foot the bill to bail out New York City’s taxi cab drivers who took out loans in order to pay for taxi medallion costs that were artificially inflated by the Democrat-led city government.

“These taxi drivers need a bailout because this is not just about predatory collection practices … this is manufactured financial indentured servitude and it is wrong,” Ocasio-Cortez argued during a congressional hearing on lending. “We need to bailout these drivers, and I would like to invite my colleagues here on the federal level and our partners on the city level to make sure they get the job done.”

Taxi cab drivers in the Big Apple are required to obtain a medallion in order to operate in the city legally. Intending to prevent a surplus of cabs, the New York City government has been artificially limiting the number of medallions it will issue. Today, there are currently only 13,587 medallions issued. That is only two medallions more than when the program was first created in 1937, despite a population growth of more than 1 million. – READ MORE