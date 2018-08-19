Ocasio-Cortez defends banning press from event: We wanted ‘residents to feel safe’

Democratic congressional Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended banning press from a public town hall this week, saying the move was meant to protect residents of vulnerable communities.

Ocasio-Cortez on Friday responded to a tweet from Washington Post reporter Seung Min Kim, who wrote that the candidate “is in for a rough time on Capitol Hill — where reporters roam freely at all hours of the day and night — if this is her attitude toward the press.”

The reporter also tweeted that the campaign should have made the event private, rather than making it public and stopping the press from attending.

Ocasio-Cortez wrote in her response that many people in her district are immigrants, and some are survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking or have “personal medical issues.”

"This town hall was designed for residents to feel safe discussing sensitive issues in a threatening political time," the candidate tweeted. "We indicated previously that it would be closed to press."