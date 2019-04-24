Ocasio-Cortez declares VA ‘isn’t broken,’ already provides top-notch care

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., claimed during a recent town hall event that the Department of Veterans Affairs “isn’t broken” and is actually providing “some of the highest quality” care to veterans.

“All I can think of is that classic refrain that my parents always taught me growing up, is that: ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’” she said in New York, as part of her argument against privatizing aspects of the scandal-scarred agency’s work.

VA SECRETARY WARNS TRUMP’S SIGNATURE PROGRAM COULD COLLAPSE WITHOUT FIX

“That is the opening approach we have seen when it comes to privatization, it’s the idea that this thing that isn’t broken, this thing that provides some of the highest quality care to our veterans somehow needs to be fixed, optimized, tinkered with until we don’t even recognize it anymore,” she said, in comments first reported by The Washington Examiner.

“They are trying to fix the VA for pharmaceutical companies, they are trying to fix the VA for insurance corporations, and, ultimately they are trying to fix the VA for a for-profit healthcare industry that does not put people or veterans first,” she said. “And so we have a responsibility to protect it.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments were aimed at Trump administration efforts to expand choice and private health care options in the VA health care system, particularly via the MISSION Act — signed into law by President Trump last year. – READ MORE