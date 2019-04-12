Ocasio-Cortez: Criticism Of Omar ‘Is Incitement Of Violence Against Progressive Women Of Color’ (VIDEO)

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) continued to go to bat for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-NY) on Thursday after Omar trivialized the 9/11 terrorist attacks as “some people did something,” claiming that she and Omar were both victims of the political Right.

Ocasio-Cortez, who defended Omar by mocking war hero Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) on Twitter, also falsely claimed that criticism of her and Omar “is an incitement of violence against progressive women of color.”

AOC on NY Post/Ilhan Omar front page: “We are getting to the level where this is an incitement of violence against progressive women of color and if they can’t figure out how to get it back to policy, we need to call it out for what it is because this is not normal.” pic.twitter.com/Zxad5H4I8n — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) April 11, 2019

“The levels to which Republican and conservative groups, whether they are official party apparatuses, sending out emails, calling me and others domestic terrorists, or whether it’s Ruppert Murdoch and the New York Post printing on the front page to circulate all around New York City an image that is incredibly upsetting and triggering for New Yorkers that were actually there and were actually in the radius that woke up one morning or were in their schools and didn’t know if they were going to see their parents at the end of the day, to elicit such an image for such a transparently and politically motivated attack on Ilhan,” Ocasio-Cortez rambled. – READ MORE