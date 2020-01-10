Ocasio-Cortez Cries ‘Racism’ After Being Called Ayatollah Sympathizer, Spreading Iranian Propaganda

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) cried “racism” on Thursday after a member of Congress accused her and her far-left cohorts of being Ayatollah sympathizers and spreading Iranian propaganda.

Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL) called out far-left Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) on Wednesday after Jayapal spread Iranian propaganda during a press conference, falsely calling the drone strike on Qasem Soleimani an “assassination.”

“President Trump recklessly assassinated Qasem Soleimani,” Jayapal falsely claimed. “He had no evidence of an imminent threat or attack.”

I was in the same briefing as you, @RepJayapal, and this is absolutely false. You and your squad of Ayatollah sympathizers are spreading propaganda that divides our nation and strengthens our enemies. #Iran https://t.co/iJJfZAtOTp — Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) January 8, 2020

In an interview with The Daily Wire on Thursday, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said that U.S. officials withheld sensitive information about the U.S. military operation to take out Soleimani from being released to members of Congress because they were apparently concerned that certain members of Congress would leak the information to the news media or to America’s enemies.

It’s honestly pretty simple. @realDonaldTrump eliminated a dangerous terrorist. If you don’t want to be called an Ayatollah sympathizer, don’t sympathize with the Ayatollah. https://t.co/6DSEO5y9NG — Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) January 9, 2020

Rutherford responded to Jayapal’s comments by writing on Twitter: “I was in the same briefing as you, @RepJayapal, and this is absolutely false. You and your squad of Ayatollah sympathizers are spreading propaganda that divides our nation and strengthens our enemies. #Iran” – READ MORE