Ocasio-Cortez complains: The Democrats don’t like me!

In an interview with the New York Times, socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez complained that she felt out of place with her fellow Democrats.

The column, which focused on AOC’s alleged adaptation to Washington politics, claims she initially came to Washington planning to promote “a platform for divisive, outsider brand of politics,” but has since shifted to “a careful political calculus that adheres more closely to the unwritten rules of Washington she once disdained.”

Aside from the fact that the word ‘calculus’ is two syllables more than the words she’s used to handling, does the Times really think that someone calling illegal immigration holding centers ‘concentration camps’ and referring to everyone who opposes her politics as a Nazi is adhering to entrenched decorum?

AOC insists she’s a martyr of sorts for the cause.

Read @CatieEdmondson on how AOC, chastened by Democrats’ reaction to her insurgent style, has started to play it safer. “I feel like I walk through that body as a symbol of someone who should not be there and a threat to the way power is organized.” https://t.co/CDKEgaZ5cc — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) September 18, 2019

“In many ways, I feel like I walk around with a scarlet letter because many members who just have any primary, whether I know about it or not, tend to project that onto me,” she asserted. – READ MORE