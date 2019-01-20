 

Ocasio-Cortez claims not enough time to set up district office — as she’s about to go 2,158 miles away to Sundance Film Festival

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is very busy — too busy to set up her district office, she lamented on Twitter this week.

The Bronx socialist complained that the district work period was canceled over the shutdown, adding, “this is hard on all new members, who still need to set up our home offices” in a Thursday tweet.

The mainstream media’s favorite Democrat may be having trouble focusing on her constituents, but she isn’t having any trouble traveling 2,158 miles away from her district to hobnob with Hollywood elites in Park City, Utah next weekend.- READ MORE

