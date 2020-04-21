Ocasio-Cortez Celebrates American Oil ‘Job Losses’: ‘You Absolutely Love To See It’

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) cheered the news that oil futures plunged below zero on Monday as demand due to the coronavirus pandemic continued to plummet.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “You absolutely love to see it. This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet. *cough*

Rep. @AOC after seeing news that means American workers will lose their jobs: “You absolutely love to see it.” pic.twitter.com/WcHb4fI220 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) April 20, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez wrote her statement while promoting a tweet that stated: “Oil prices now at ‘negative values,’ meaning oil producers have to pay people to take it off their hands and store it because when demand plunges (like now), that is less expensive for them than building more storage and/or shutting wells down.” – READ MORE

