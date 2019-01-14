Ocasio-Cortez calls out CBS News for not assigning a ‘single black journalist to cover the 2020 election’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) criticized CBS News Saturday night for what she considered lack of diversity in its team of reporters covering the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

“This WH admin has made having a functional understanding of race in America one of the most important core competencies for a political journalist to have, yet hasn’t assigned a *single* black journalist to cover the 2020 election,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet.

“Unacceptable in 2019. Try again,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

Her tweet was in response to another post shared by an associate producer at CBS News, Ben Mitchell, who shared a tweet showing the news agency's 2020 election team of reporters and associate producers.