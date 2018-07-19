Ocasio-Cortez Calls for Occupation of Border, ICE Offices, Airports

Speaking to those who oppose U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Ocasio-Cortez defended her decision to visit the border days before the primary election as part of a demonstration she said needs to expand in order to affect national change.

Saying that there is “no convenient time” to “stand up against human rights violations,” she said that it was important for her to leave her district to protest with those at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I may have had a primary three days after I went down there, but we’re not going to win if we don’t stand for everything,” she said. “We have to show people that we’re willing to walk the walk and put our money where our mouth is.”

As part of her plan for the future of the so-called “Abolish ICE” movement, the 28-year-old candidate said those in opposition of the current immigration policy must “occupy” every point of entry into the U.S.

Ocasio-Cortez went on to describe what she said was the nation’s “moral crisis,” referring specifically to the family separations that occurred as part of the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy. – READ MORE

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, now a Democrat turned independent, wrote an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday calling on Democrats to vote for Mr. Crowley, who will appear on the ballot of the Working Families Party in November.

Mr. Lieberman argued that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s policies “are so far from the mainstream, her election in November would make it harder for Congress to stop fighting and start fixing problems.

“Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is a proud member of the Democratic Socialists of America, whose platform, like hers, is more Socialist than Democratic,” he wrote.

“Her dreams of new federal spending would bankrupt the country or require very large tax increases, including on the working class,” he continued. “Her approach foresees government ownership of many private companies, which would decimate the economy and put millions out of work.”

In an interview published Tuesday by The Hill, Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings warned Ms. Ocasio-Cortez that alienating moderates in the party would hurt her chances of getting anything done if she’s elected. – READ MORE

