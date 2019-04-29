Ocasio-Cortez Called Out For Ignoring Sri Lanka Attacks, Says Criticism Is An Attack On Her Faith

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed her faith was being attacked on Sunday after she was called out by senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway for ignoring the Easter day Islamic terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka on Christian churches that resulted in hundreds of deaths.

Daily Wire TVBy PowrPlay Video

Conway called out Ocasio-Cortez on CNN on Sunday after Ocasio-Cortez had been radio silent since the horrific Sri Lanka attacks took place. Ocasio-Cortez’s continued silence over the attacks came despite the fact that many prominent figures in the media had been calling out the congresswoman for days over her silence after she rushed to politicize the New Zealand mosque attacks last month.

“On Easter I was away from tech visiting my grandmother in Puerto Rico, which continues to suffer from the White House’s incompetent disaster response,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Are you trying to imply that I am less Christian? What was the point of you bringing this up on national TV?”

Hello Ms. Conway,



On Easter I was away from tech visiting my grandmother in Puerto Rico, which continues to suffer from the White House’s incompetent disaster response.



Are you trying to imply that I am less Christian? What was the point of you bringing this up on national TV? https://t.co/TIypLf2CaB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 28, 2019

Conway quickly responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet, writing: “Hi Congresswoman @AOC. My best to your grandmother. My grandmothers are irreplaceable; miss them every day. Good that you now condemn Sri Lanka massacre. Some found it odd a prolific tweeter was silent. Following day you tweeted about your movie: ” – READ MORE