ELECTION 2020
Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Biden: ‘I’ll Be Damned’ if We Accept His Climate Change Approach
Progressive Democrat has an issue with the former VP’s lukewarm embrace of the radical Green New Deal
By The Political Insider Staff | May 15, 2019
Environmental extremist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) took a shot at former Vice President Joe Biden earlier this week, railing that she would “be damned” if he thinks a “middle-of-the-road” approach to global warming is acceptable.
The New York Democrat, who recently hinted she’d be open to endorsing a candidate in 2020, has made it clear that Biden is not her personal favorite.
Just last month, Ocasio-Cortez said a Biden campaign “does not particularly animate me right now,” and that she “ want to go back,” but rather “want[s] to go forward.”
Now, she’s declaring that his lukewarm embrace of her radical Green New Deal is a dealbreaker.
“I’ll be damned if the same politicians who refused to act [in past decades] are going to try to come back today and say we need a ‘middle-of-the-road’ approach to save our lives,” she said at a rally for the widely mocked global warming policy. –READ MORE