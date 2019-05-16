ELECTION 2020

Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Biden: ‘I’ll Be Damned’ if We Accept His Climate Change Approach

Progressive Democrat has an issue with the former VP’s lukewarm embrace of the radical Green New Deal

By The Political Insider Staff | May 15, 2019

Environmental extremist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) took a shot at former Vice President Joe Biden earlier this week, railing that she would “be damned” if he thinks a “middle-of-the-road” approach to global warming is acceptable.

The New York Democrat, who recently hinted she’d be open to endorsing a candidate in 2020, has made it clear that Biden is not her personal favorite.

Just last month, Ocasio-Cortez said a Biden campaign “does not particularly animate me right now,” and that she “ want to go back,” but rather “want[s] to go forward.”

Now, she’s declaring that his lukewarm embrace of her radical Green New Deal is a dealbreaker.

"I will be damned if the same politicians who refused to act then are going to try to come back today and say we need a middle of the road approach to save our lives." –@AOC on the Green New Deal at #Road2GND pic.twitter.com/S9UI7bmDEV — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) May 14, 2019

“I’ll be damned if the same politicians who refused to act [in past decades] are going to try to come back today and say we need a ‘middle-of-the-road’ approach to save our lives,” she said at a rally for the widely mocked global warming policy. –READ MORE