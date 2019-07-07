Ocasio-Cortez angrily fires back at Nancy Pelosi after she targets AOC and gang over hypocritical vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) dismissed the power of high-profile freshman lawmakers like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in an interview published Saturday.

In an interview with the New York Times, Pelosi criticized Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, along with Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) for voting against a bill that provided humanitarian assistance to migrants detained at the border.

That public “whatever” is called public sentiment.



And wielding the power to shift it is how we actually achieve meaningful change in this country. https://t.co/u6JtgwwRsk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

I find it strange when members act as though social media isn’t important.



They set millions of 💵 on 🔥 to run TV ads so people can see their message.



I haven’t dialed for dollars *once* this year, & have more time to do my actual job. Yet we’d rather campaign like it’s 2008. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

I don’t believe it was a good idea for Dems to blindly trust the Trump admin when so many kids have died in their custody. It’s a huge mistake.



This admin also refuses to hand over docs to Congress on the whereabouts of families. People’s lives are getting bargained, & for what? https://t.co/h7gP8Wous1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” she said. “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.” – READ MORE