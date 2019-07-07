Ocasio-Cortez angrily fires back at Nancy Pelosi after she targets AOC and gang over hypocritical vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) dismissed the power of high-profile freshman lawmakers like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in an interview published Saturday.
In an interview with the New York Times, Pelosi criticized Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, along with Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) for voting against a bill that provided humanitarian assistance to migrants detained at the border.
“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” she said. “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.” – READ MORE