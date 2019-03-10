Ocasio-Cortez and top aide should be investigated for possible campaign finance violations

An investigation is needed to determine if socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the media magnet on the far-left fringe of the Democratic Party, has broken federal campaign finance laws. If convicted of criminal conduct, she could get up to five years in prison for each violation.

We don’t know at this point if the New York congresswoman has engaged in improper conduct. But she and her chief of staff and former campaign manager Saikat Chakrabarti are accused of serious charges in a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) by the National Legal and Policy Center.

The accusations against Ocasio-Cortez are ironic because she has criticized the use of untraceable money in political campaigns and portrayed herself as a champion of campaign finance reform. Her Twitter biography says she is “100% people funded, no corporate PAC $.”

NEW YORK POST: ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ’S DARK MONEY HYPOCRISY

In addition, Ocasio-Cortez is a big supporter of HR 1, a bill with numerous new campaign finance law requirements that would severely restrict and burden political activity and speech.

And when Ocasio-Cortez questioned President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen about the president’s tax returns and his business dealings when Cohen testified before a House committee last month, her questions were so thorough and detailed that Vanity Fair headlined a story: “A.O.C. AND COHEN TEAM UP TO GIVE TRUMP A FINANCIAL COLONOSCOPY HE’LL NEVER FORGET.” – MORE