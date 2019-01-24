Ocasio-Cortez among progressives joining House Oversight: report

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is among a group of progressive lawmakers joining the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Politico reported Tuesday.

In addition to Ocasio-Cortez, fellow freshmen Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) are also set to join the committee, as is Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), according to Politico.

Politico noted that each of the lawmakers has been particularly critical of President Trump. Tlaib faced some criticism from within the party earlier this month for saying House Democrats would “impeach the motherf—er,” in reference to Trump.

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), the chairman of the committee, told Politico that he is “excited” about the new members and dismissed any concerns about them.

“If I based the choices going on the committee based on what people said or their reputations or whatever, I probably wouldn’t have a committee. I am excited — there were a lot of people that wanted to come on our committee,” he said. – READ MORE