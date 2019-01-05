Ocasio-Cortez after being booed voting for Pelosi: ‘Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted a taunting rebuttal after Republicans booed her for voting for newly elected Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“Over 200 members voted for Nancy Pelosi today, yet the GOP only booed one: me,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me, fellas.”

