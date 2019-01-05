Ocasio-Cortez after being booed voting for Pelosi: ‘Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted a taunting rebuttal after Republicans booed her for voting for newly elected Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
“Over 200 members voted for Nancy Pelosi today, yet the GOP only booed one: me,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me, fellas.”
Over 200 members voted for Nancy Pelosi today, yet the GOP only booed one: me.
Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me, fellas 💁🏽♀️ https://t.co/kLor9A0TWa
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019
Ocasio-Cortez posted the tweet along with a video of her vote, which shows some people groaning as she votes “yes” on Pelosi.
Ocasio-Cortez during her campaign expressed skepticism about Pelosi's leadership, and she joined a group of protesters in Pelosi's office demanding increased congressional action on climate change shortly after the midterm elections last year.