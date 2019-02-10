 

Ocasio-Cortez, Adviser Caught Making False Statements About Documents They Published (VIDEO)

Share:

On Friday, Ocasio-Cortez adviser Robert Hockett appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where he made multiple false statements about the FAQ document published by Ocasio-Cortez’s team.

A video published by far-left Media Matters, an online publication that aims to smear conservatives, showed part of Hockett’s false claims, which Ocasio-Cortez then retweeted to her 3 million Twitter followers.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

Online archives show that Ocasio-Cortez’s team did, in fact, publish the document that said the Green New Deal would provide “economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work.”

After being thoroughly mocked across the political spectrum over the disastrous rollout of her Green New Deal, Ocasio-Cortez did what she does best — make false and misleading statements while playing the victim card.

Ocasio-Cortez found a couple of examples of Twitter accounts who had tweeted out parody versions of her Green New Deal, and claimed that the Republican Party was secretly behind the attempt to destroy her plan because it was “so strong.”- READ MORE

Share:
Staff