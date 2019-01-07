Ocasio-Cortez accuses Republicans of ‘hostage-taking’ with border wall demands

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Sunday accused Republicans of “hostage-taking” with the government shutdown over border security.

In a tweet, the freshman Democrat urged Republicans that if they want a border wall, to “propose and pass a bill like anybody else.”

“If the GOP wants a wall so badly, they can try to propose and pass a bill like anybody else,” she tweeted. “Instead, they are seizing gov operations + innocent people’s pay until they get what they want.”

“This is called hostage-taking,” she added. “And no one can compromise or negotiate with that.”

The comment comes as the partial government shutdown resulting from a standoff over President Trump’s request for border wall funding enters its third week. – READ MORE