Ocasio-Cortez accuses President Trump of ‘sowing violence’ against her, cites police officer’s FB threat​

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) lashed out at President Donald Trump over a report of a threatening comment on Facebook from a police officer in Louisiana.

“This is Trump’s goal when he uses targeted language & threatens elected officials who don’t agree w/ his political agenda,” she tweeted. “It’s authoritarian behavior.”

The President is sowing violence. He’s creating an environment where people can get hurt & he claims plausible deniability. https://t.co/GuYKPGzSLm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2019

“The President is sowing violence,” she claimed. “He’s creating an environment where people can get hurt & he claims plausible deniability.”

Ocasio-Cortez added a tweet with a link to the story about 14-year-veteran Charlie Rispoli of the Gretna Police Department in Louisiana. – READ MORE