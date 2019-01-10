Ocasio-Cortez Accuses ICE of Systematically Violating ‘Human Rights,’ Causing ‘Death’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) blasted Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday night, saying the agency has “systematically violated human rights” and caused “death.”

Ocasio-Cortez, the 29-year-old democratic socialist who was sworn into Congress last week, appeared on MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show” following President Donald Trump’s primetime address to the nation from the Oval Office. During the interview, Maddow asked Ocasio-Cortez to respond to his speech, prompting her to castigate Trump for requesting funding for ICE, an agency she has said should be abolished.

“The president should not be asking for more money to an agency that has systematically violated human rights. The president should be really defending why we are funding such an agency at all because right now what we are seeing is death. Right now what we are seeing is the violation of human rights,” Ocasio-Cortez said.- READ MORE