Ocasio-Cortez: 2020 Dems Should Embrace Identity Politics: ‘Women’s Rage’ ‘Very Potent’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-cortez (D-ny) Wants Democrats Running For President In 2020 To Embrace “the Power Of Identity,” Adding That “women’s Rage Is A Very Potent Political Force.”

On The Intercept’s “Deconstructed” podcast on Monday, the Democratic-Socialist said that though she hates the horse race, she feels that “oftentimes, policy and progressivism gets pitted against identity in a lot of different ways. And it just, like, makes a mess.”

She said Democrats should “not ignore the power of identity” and mentioned that when she started her insurgent campaign against incumbent white Democrat Joe Crowley (D-NY), she had a “strong progressive base and coalition, but that alone was not enough to take” her over the top.

She implied that her campaign got more traction when she put identity politics front and center, saying that she “leaned in on this broader message and crafted this progressive message that was rooted” in her life story to attract a “wider electorate.”

"Don't ignore the power of identity because it is very powerful, especially for women," she said, citing Rebecca Traister. "Women's rage is a very potent political force and it changes things on the right and on the left."