‘Obvious Violations of Law’ in Abedin Emails Show Need for New Probe

Justice Department officials should launch a “serious investigation” of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server and email address to conduct official U.S. business, according to Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. The probe should include the “obvious violations of law” by her top aide, Huma Abedin, he also said.

The violations to which Fitton refers were the five emails marked “classified” that were found among 2,800 work-related emails by the FBI on a laptop owned by Abedin and her now disgraced and estranged husband, former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.).

The emails were made public Friday in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Judicial Watch filed in March 2015. The 2,800 emails were among thousands found by the FBI that spurred the bureau to reopen its investigation in October 2016 and raise new questions about the Clinton team’s mishandling of classified information on the private server.

“This is a major victory,” Fitton said in a statement. “That these government docs were on Anthony Weiner’s laptop dramatically illustrates the need for the Justice Department to finally do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin’s obvious violations of law.” – READ MORE

