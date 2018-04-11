True Pundit

Obnoxious Lefty T.J. Miller Arrested For Alleged Fake Bomb Threat

Posted on
Former “Silicon Valley” actor T.J. Miller, an outspoken leftist who was previously accused of sexual assault, has now been arrested for allegedly making a fake bomb threat from a train last month.

According to TheWrap, “Miller was arrested at LaGuardia Airport in New York City and was charged with intentionally conveying false information to law enforcement, which has a maximum sentence of five years jail time. He was released on $100,000 bail.”

The New York Department of Justice alleges that Miller made a false bomb threat on March 18 when he called the police from an Amtrak train saying that a woman with brown hair and a brown scarf was carrying a bomb in her bag. Amtrak investigators immediately probed the train when it stopped in Westport, Connecticut, forcing the passengers off. They found nothing. – READ MORE

