Oberlin Students Erect Memorial to Palestinian Terrorists

Students at Oberlin College erected a memorial to dozens of Palestinians killed in an Israeli rocket strike without acknowledging that more than half of the casualties were members of a Palestinian terrorist organization.

“Last week, Israel unleashed violent airstrikes on the Gaza Strip to assassinate Bahaa Abu al-Atta and his wife on Tuesday, November 12th,” the memorial read. It accused the Israeli military of “killing 34 unarmed Palestinian civilians, including 8 children.”

Two pro-Palestine student groups, Oberlin Students for a Free Palestine and Oberlin Jewish Voice for Peace, installed the memorial to commemorate “these 34 Palestinians who died at the hands of Zionist Settler Colonialism.”

A majority of the casualties in the strike were members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), according to the Jerusalem Post. PIJ is a part of the Alliance of Palestinian Forces, along with the terrorist group Hamas. – READ MORE