Obama’s Russian Ambassador McFaul (Whom Putin Wants to Interview) Is Pictured with Russian Attorney Veselnitskaya Who Set up Donald Trump Jr.

Perhaps the most shocking observation of McFaul is related to his invitation in front of Congress at a Foreign Affairs Committee. Pictures of the event are telling, not necessarily because of McFaul, but rather because of the individual he has sitting directly behind him, Natalia Veselnitskaya.

McFaul’s Congressional hearing occurred eight days after now famous Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya met with Donald Trump Jr. This meeting resulted in Donald Jr. being interrogated for hours by Congress over his meeting with Veselnitskaya.

Veselnitskaya, who attended a Women’s March in Chicago, the day after President Trump was inaugurated, has denied any connections with the Kremlin. She is now famous for the following –

Veselnitskaya met with Donald Jr. during the 2016 presidential election campaign after a promise to deliver damaging opposition research that would prove Hillary Clinton’s collusion with the Russian government.

Donald Jr. has admitted no such research was obtained and that the meeting was essentially fruitless.

What is more shocking is that Veselnitskaya met with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, before and after her meeting with Donald Jr. Fusion is the firm behind the phony Trump-Russia dossier that was never confirmed and very possibly all made up but nevertheless was used by Obama’s Deep State to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on President Trump.- READ MORE

On Thursday, President Trump announced that he has invited Vladimir Putin to the White House this fall, but made sure to underscore to critics that if things went south, he was willing to punish Russia, as he’s already demonstrated. In an interviewwith CNBC that aired in full Friday, Trump described himself as being “far tougher” on Russia than his predecessors — particularly compared to Barack Obama, who was a “total patsy” in his handling of the aggressive regime.

Speaking with CNBC’s Joe Kernen for an interview that aired on “Squawk Box” Friday morning, Trump said if the relationship between the U.S. and Russia doesn’t “work out,” he’ll be Putin’s “worst nightmare.”

“Getting along with President Putin, getting along with Russia’s positive not a negative,” Trump said. “Now, that being said, if that doesn’t work out I’ll be the worst enemy he’s ever had — the worst he’s ever had.”

While he’s been “far tougher” on Russia than “any president in many, many years, maybe ever,” he said, Obama was a coward when it came to Putin. “Look at the sanctions I put on, look at the diplomats I threw out. Nobody else did what I’ve done,” he said. “Obama didn’t do it,” he added. “Obama was a patsy for Russia. He was a total patsy.”

As an example, Trump cited Obama’s “stupid” hot mic comment to former Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev in 2012, when he said, “This is my last election … After my election I have more flexibility” on getting rid of nuclear weapons. “Nobody does a deal about that,” said Trump. – READ MORE

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a 2010 interview on Russian television with Vladimir Pozner that the Obama administration wanted to “help strengthen Russia.”

“What is being done to make it easier for Americans to come to Russia and for Russians to visit America?” Pozner asked.

In a 2010 interview on Russian television, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that the Obama administration wanted travel and business to increase between Russia and America and that the Obama administration wanted to "help strengthen Russia." pic.twitter.com/Cnaa1HWaBJ — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 18, 2018

“Well, we want to encourage a lot more travel and a lot more exchanges,” Clinton responded. “As we move forward and we get more experience between our two countries and facilitating business travel, tourism travel, education travel, every kind of travel, I think it will become, at least I hope, easier and easier.” – READ MORE

