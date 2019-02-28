Obama’s Production Company Staffs Up Following Netflix Deal

Barack and Michelle Obama are going to Hollywood and have begun staffing their production company, following their deal with Netflix last year.

According to Variety, the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground Productions, has put together an impressive executive team of varying film pedigrees.

“Priya Swaminathan, a former director of development at Annapurna, and Tonia Davis, who previously oversaw development for TV and film productions at Chernin Entertainment, have been appointed as co-heads of the Obamas’ production venture,” reports the outlet. “Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama signed a content development pact with Netflix last year.”

Variety further examined the new executive team's long list of creative credentials that includes big titles like "The Jungle Book" and "Beauty and the Beast."