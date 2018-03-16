Obama’s DOJ Forced Deletion Of 500,000 Fugitives From Gun Background Check System (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, acting FBI deputy director David Bowdich testified during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that former President Barack Obama’s Department of Justice forced the FBI to delete over 500,000 fugitives, who had outstanding arrest warrants, from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

Acting FBI deputy director David Bowdich says Obama’s DOJ forced the deletion of 500,000 fugitives from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) which is used to conduct background checks on gun buyers. pic.twitter.com/wqscSOPVVL — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 15, 2018

“It’s my understanding that under federal law fugitives cannot legally purchase or possess guns,” Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) began. “We’ve heard from local law enforcement that the Justice Department has issued a memo that forced the FBI NICS background check database to drop more than 500,000 names of fugitives with outstanding arrest warrants because it was uncertain whether those fugitives had fled across state lines.” – READ MORE

