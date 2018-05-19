Obama’s Director Of National Intelligence: If FBI Spied On Trump It Was A ‘Good Thing’ For America (VIDEO)

On Thursday night, CNN’s Don Lemon interviewed former president Barack Obama’s Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, who insisted that if the FBI indeed spied on the Trump campaign in 2016, it was a “good thing” for America.

Lemon stated, “Here’s what the president tweeted this morning. He said, ‘Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI spied on the Trump campaign with an embedded informant. Andrew McCarthy says, ‘There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.’ If so, this is bigger than Watergate!’”

Lemon continued, “That is an extraordinary claim, and based on your experience, what is the likelihood that it’s true?” – READ MORE

