Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan Calls for Ban on ‘Semi-Automatic Weapons’

John Brennan, who served as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency during the Obama administration, called for a ban on semi-automatic weapons Wednesday following the two mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Brennan, a MSNBC contributor, tweeted the two tragedies underscore the need to “ban semiautomatic weapons & high-capacity ammunition magazines” and “end hate speech that incites violence.”

Dayton & El Paso tragedies underscore the need to: -ban semiautomatic weapons & high-capacity ammunition magazines; -end hate speech that incites violence; -return moral, honest, & competent leadership to the Oval Office. We live in 21st century America; let’s act like it. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 7, 2019

Most firearms being sold in the United States are semi-automatic, which means one pull of the trigger discharges a round of ammunition. Fully automatic guns, which were virtually banned by the Hughes Amendment in 1986, cause more havoc. One pull of the trigger continually discharges ammunition until the trigger is released or the ammo runs out.

Brennan, who also called for a ban on semi-automatic weapons a day after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida last year, isn’t the only person calling for a ban on semi-automatic weapons this week. The Washington Free Beacon reported earlier this week on NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla saying “real change” is banning “semi-automatic weapons.” – READ MORE