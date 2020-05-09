Obama’s China Ambassador Compares Trump’s Rhetoric Toward China to Hitler (VIDEO)

Barack Obama’s former China ambassador Max Baucus on Wednesday compared President Donald Trump’s criticism of China to Hitler’s political rhetoric.

“The administration’s rhetoric is so strong against China, it’s over the top. We’re entering an era which is similar to Joe McCarthy back when he was red-baiting in the State Department and attacking communism, and a little bit like Hitler in the ’30s,” Baucus said on CNN International.

“Now in the United States, if anybody says anything reasonable about China, he or she feels intimidated, worried his head is going to be chopped off. Back in the ’30s in Germany, it was very similar.” – READ MORE

