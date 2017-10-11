Obama’s Chicago Presidential Library Taking Criticism for Having No Records for Scholars to View

FOLLOW US!



As Chicago gears up for the opening of President Barack Obama’s new presidential library, news has leaked that Obama doesn’t intend to move all his records, manuscripts and papers there. The announcement has sparked questions of just how useful apresidential library is if there isn’t anything for scholars to research.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Obama library seems more like a playland, than a presidential archive. The facility will house, “a children’s play garden, sledding hill, green spaces for picnics and outdoor gatherings, basketball courts and even a recording studio,” the paper reported.

After months of deliberations with cities fighting each other for the honor of hosting the Obama library, in April of 2015, the Obamas chose Chicago as the destination of choice. On the losing end of that contest was the University of Hawaii and New York City’s Columbia University.

But now the winning school, the University of Chicago, is wondering if all they will really get is an overgrown community center. – READ MORE