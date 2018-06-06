OBAMA’S BUDDIES: Iran Announces It Will Accelerate Uranium Enrichment

On Tuesday, Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that it will increase its uranium enrichment capacity. Ali Akbar Salehi, vice president and head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, stated that a letter had been given to the IAEA about the increase, and stated bluntly, “If conditions allow, maybe tomorrow night at Natanz, we can announce the opening of the center for production of new centrifuges” for uranium enrichment, adding, “What we are doing does not violate the (2015 nuclear) agreement.”

Salehi claimed that Iran’s action “does not mean that we will start assembling the centrifuges,” adding that the uranium enrichment plans “do not mean the negotiations (with Europe) have failed.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, said this week “The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is duty-bound to prepare the ground for achieving 190 thousand SWUs,” adding that the plans would be “within the framework of the JCPOA for the time being.” Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, clarified, “The leader meant that we should accelerate some process … linked to our nuclear work capacity to move forward faster in case needed.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1