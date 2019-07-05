Obamacare rules let insurers hide abortion charges in government-backed health plans. Lawmakers want it to stop.

Nearly 130 members of both chambers of Congress say that the so-called “Affordable Care Act” has a loophole that allows Obamacare providers to hide surcharges for elective abortions covered by government health care plans. A group of lawmakers want the Department of Health and Human Services to finalize a regulation to close that loophole.

A letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar signed by 25 senators and 103 House members focused on a proposed change to the implementation of Section 1303 of Obamacare, which deals with the separation of abortion funds, among other “special rules.”

Basically, the law as written requires that federally subsidized health plans that covered elective abortions should charge a separated minimum $1 “abortion surcharge” every month and deposit it into a separate account for abortion procedures, the letter explains. The dual intent was to prevent taxpayer money from directly covering abortion procedures while creating transparency via the separate abortion charge.

"Unfortunately, in an exercise of executive overreach, the Obama Administration undermined Section 1303 by interpreting 'separate' to mean 'together' in subsequent regulatory guidance," the lawmakers wrote. "Blatantly disregarding congressional authority, the guidance stated that simply sending a single notice about the surcharge or itemizing the abortion surcharge on monthly bills would satisfy the requirement under Section 1303."