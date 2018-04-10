Obamacare is now so expensive it keeps patients away from their doctors

Eight years after the ACA was signed into law, Obamacare is not only failing to keep costs low, new evidence suggests healthcare costs are so absurdly high that millions of Americans are no longer going to see their doctors.

In a recent survey by the West Health Institute and NORC at the University of Chicago, 47 percent of those surveyed said they chose within the past 12 months not to see a doctor or dentist for a routine checkup or dental cleaning because of the high costs associated with healthcare. About 44 percent said they, on at least one occasion, avoided seeing a doctor when they were sick or injured because of cost concerns. About 40 percent said they skipped a “recommended medical test or treatment.”

Avoidance was particularly high for younger adults. More than half (53 percent) of respondents 18–44 years old said they chose to skip going to the doctor when sick because of high healthcare costs.

Health insurance premiums increased sharply in 2018, driven in large part by Obamacare’s anti-free-market penalties, mandates, and regulations. Cost increases for health insurance plans sold on Obamacare exchanges were particularly high. According to an analysis by Health Pocket, the average Obamacare Silver Plan—the benchmark ACA insurance plan—is $477 for a 30-year-old, 31 percent higher than the average premium in 2017. Sixty-year-olds are now facing average monthly premiums for Silver Plans that top $1,139. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1