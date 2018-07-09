Obamacare Dealt Blow as $10.4 Bil Wealth Redistribution Halted

Insurance companies waiting for $10.4 billion they were expecting from the federal government thanks to Obamacare will have to wait a little longer, now that the Trump administration has stopped the so-called “risk adjustment payments.”

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Saturday that it was halting the payments, Reuters reported.

The payments are designed to compensate insurance companies that took on consumers with costlier health care problems during 2017. The money comes from companies that insured healthier Americans.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a statement that the payments were stopped because a New Mexico court ruling said the formula for allocating payments was flawed.

The action drew howls of protest.

“Risk adjustment is a mandatory program under federal law,” said Scott Serota, president of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, according to The Washington Post. – READ MORE

Last year’s sweeping Republican tax bill killed the federal tax penalty for individuals who refuse to get health insurance as mandated under ObamaCare.

But as that penalty disappears for Americans in January, a growing number of liberal states are moving to enact their own individual mandates requiring residents to purchase health insurance – a last-ditch effort to preserve a critical part of former President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law.

Since Republicans passed the tax bill in December, New Jersey, Vermont and Washington, D.C., have passed laws enacting an individual mandate, joining Massachusetts, which famously enacted an individual mandate while Mitt Romney was governor in 2006.

Conservatives are railing against the moves.

“Just when you think the move for government control of health care couldn’t get any worse, somehow it manages to,” Christopher Jacobs, a conservative health policy expert, said when the D.C. Council passed its individual mandate requirement in June. – READ MORE

