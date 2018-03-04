Obamacare Architect Thinks Health Care Policy ‘Has Been a Big Success’ (VIDEO)

CNN pulled one of Obamacare’s architects into the camera Friday after outgoing Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) called the legislation’s supporters the “stupidest, dumbass people.”

The Republican senator made the inflammatory and uncharacteristically blunt comment Thursday while delivering a speech at the American Enterprise Institute.

Zeke Emanuel, one of the Affordable Care Act’s chief architects, obviously has a very different perspective from Hatch. In fact, he believes the health care bill — despite all its shortcomings and heightened premium costs — is a “big success.” – READ MORE

