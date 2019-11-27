Obama Would Openly Oppose Bernie Sanders as Nominee, Says Adviser

Though Barack Obama has not endorsed any of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, one of his adviser’s told Politico that there is one candidate the former president would publicly oppose if he got close to becoming the nominee: Bernie Sanders.

Obama is still very popular with Democrats and has avoided getting involved in the Democratic primary thus far. He hasn’t even backed his former Vice President Joe Biden, though Biden claims he has asked Obama not to endorse him.

According to those around him, Obama has no intention of influencing the primary race by endorsing a specific candidate. But if Bernie caught fire, Obama might end up speaking out.

Pundit Ryan Lizza laid this out in a Politico Magazine piece titled “Waiting for Obama“:

“Publicly, he has been clear that he won’t intervene in the primary for or against a candidate, unless he believed there was some egregious attack,” Lizza wrote. “‘I can’t even imagine with this field how bad it would have to be for him to say something,’ said a close adviser. Instead, he sees his role as providing guardrails to keep the process from getting too ugly and to unite the party when the nominee is clear.”

"There is one potential exception: Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said privately that if Bernie were running away with the nomination, Obama would speak up to stop him," Lizza noted. "(When asked about that, a spokesperson for Obama pointed out that Obama recently said he would support and campaign for whoever the Democratic nominee is.)"