Obama Wishes There Were A Million More Of Him For ‘Human Progress’

Former President Barack Obama described how “a million young Barack Obamas” could aid “human progress” at a conference Sunday in Japan.

As the Washington Examiner reports, Obama told the crowd about his current work after leaving the presidency — leading the Obama Foundation’s efforts to get the young people of the world talking to each each over the internet.

“If I could do that effectively, then — you know — I would create a hundred or a thousand or a million young Barack Obamas or Michelle Obamas,” Obama said. “Or, the next group of people who could take that baton in that relay race that is human progress.”

Obama pointed to Saturday’s March For Our Lives anti-gun protest as evidence of the great work he says young people are doing in the U.S. and around the world. He also took aim at the “old men” who he thinks cling to power. – READ MORE

