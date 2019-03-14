Obama White House Chief of Staff Colluded With Prosecutor & Chicago Police in Jussie Smollett Probe; Wanted FBI To Take Over Case

A former top aide of President Barack Obama who also served as Michelle Obama’s chief of staff in the White House colluded and interfered with Chicago prosecutors and police to have the Jussie Smollett investigation taken over by the corrupt FBI.

New documents showing text messages and email chains revealed Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s asked Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson to turn the Jussie Smollett investigation over to the FBI before she recused herself from the case.

The documents, obtained Wednesday by NBC 5 via a Freedom of Information Act request, show correspondence between Foxx, an unknown person and Tina Tchen, a one-time assistant to former President Barack Obama and Chief of Staff to Michelle Obama.

In an email, Tchen said she knows the Smollett family and said they “have concerns about the investigation” into his alleged hate crime attack, which police now say was hoax staged to boost his career.

In the messages, Foxx tells an unknown person who contacted her through Tchen, that she “spoke to the superintendent” and was “trying to figure out logistics.”

Jussie Smollett Update- Texts, Emails Reveal Foxx Asked Johnson to Turn Investigation Over to FBI by True Pundit on Scribd

In a later email, Foxx tells Tchen she “convinced” Johnson “to reach out to FBI to ask that they take over the investigation.”

“He is reaching out now and will get back to me shortly,” she wrote on Feb. 1, weeks before Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct for filing a false report.

Are you f**king kidding me? THIS Tina? President Obama’s assistant and Michelle Obama’s chief of staff, former partner at (now disgraced) Skadden and Valerie Jarrett gal pal was trying to help Jussie Smollett? Corruption never ends. If @FBI doesn’t press charges we know why. pic.twitter.com/6tmgeDwh4L — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) March 14, 2019

