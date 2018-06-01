Obama was shell-shocked by Trump win, asked ‘What if we were wrong?,’ new book says

President Barack Obama was veritably shell-shocked in the wake of Donald Trump’s election victory in 2016, and even asked aides “What if we were wrong?” as he struggled to come to terms with Hillary Clinton’s defeat, former adviser Ben Rhodes writes in a new memoir coming out in June.

The book, titled “The World As It Is,” highlights efforts by Obama’s brain trust to reassure him that he would have won re-election if he were allowed to run for a third term.

But Obama remained alternately optimistic and dejected, according to Rhodes, who has been feted as an aspiring novelist-turned national security wunderkind.

“Sometimes I wonder whether I was 10 or 20 years too early,” Obama told aides, according to the memoir. “Maybe we pushed too far. … Maybe people just want to fall back into their tribe.”

“There are more stars in the sky than grains of sand on the earth,” the book quotes Obama saying in a message to Rhodes the day after the election.

Days later, Obama reportedly came back down to Earth, saying: “Maybe this is what people want. I’ve got the economy set up well for him. No facts. No consequences. They can just have a cartoon.” – READ MORE

