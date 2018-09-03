Obama Wants To Hit The Campaign Trail For Democrats, But Democrats Aren’t Excited About It

Former President Barack Obama wants to hit the campaign trail for Democrats ahead of November’s midterm elections, but not all Democrats are enthusiastic about having the former President on their team.

The Hill reports that while further-left Democrats, like Michigan’s Sen. Debbie Stabenow, are willing to welcome Obama with open arms, Democrats who are up for re-election in states President Donald Trump won handily — like North Dakota and West Virginia — are praying they’re not on Obama’s list.

Sen. John Tester (D-MT), Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) aren’t on Obama’s list, and they aren’t asking for surrogates from the larger Democratic party, either. Tester, Heitkamp, and Manchin are all red-state Democrats who often caucus with Republicans on key issues that impact blue-collar workers. – READ MORE

Former President Obama praised Sen. John McCain‘s (R-Ariz.) ability to transcend partisan fights at his funeral on Saturday while blasting the “bombast and insult and phony controversies” of the current political climate.

Obama praised McCain, his 2008 presidential rival, during a eulogy at his funeral service in Washington, saying the longtime Arizona senator called on Americans to be “bigger” than politics based on “fear.”

Barack Obama on McCain: "Our politics, public life, public discourse can seem small and mean and petty. Trafficking in insult and phony controversies…It's the politics that pretends to be brave and tough but in fact is born of fear. John called on us to be bigger than that" pic.twitter.com/fn3NH7ASPN — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 1, 2018

“So much of our politics, public life, public discourse can seem small and mean and petty, trafficking in bombast, and insult, and phony controversies, and manufactured outrage,” Obama told those gathered at the Washington National Cathedral.

“It’s the politics that pretends to be brave and tough but in fact is born of fear,” Obama said. “John called on us to be bigger than that. He called on us to be better than that.” – READ MORE