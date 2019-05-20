Obama wades into 2020 election, announces ‘unity’ fund to support eventual Dem nominee

Former President Barack Obama on Friday waded into the burgeoning presidential race by announcing the formation of a Democratic National Committee “unity” fund that will support the party’s eventual nominee against President Trump in 2020.

In an email to Democrats, Obama urged donors to contribute money to the “Democratic Unity Fund,” which launched Friday.

“The Democratic Unity Fund is a promise that whoever earns our nomination, he or she will have a strong, united, and well organized DNC ready to spring into action the moment the general election starts – a DNC that’s ready to lift us all to victory in November,” Obama wrote in the email.View image on Twitter

Today with the help of @BarackObama, we launched the Democratic Unity Fund — a fund specifically dedicated to electing our party’s eventual nominee and winning up and down the ballot in 2020. Join him by making a contribution to this effort today: https://t.co/2gfmCzUkJj pic.twitter.com/ceIseVpZUM — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 17, 2019

The focus on Democratic unity follows the drama in the 2016 Democratic primary, when supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — who is running again in 2020 — accused the DNC of being biased in favor of Hillary Clinton winning the nomination. – READ MORE