Obama unravels, condemns President Trump over COVID-19: ‘Shocks and pisses me off’

Former President Barack Obama reportedly came completely unglued as he accused President Donald Trump of spreading “anti-Asian” sentiments with comments he made about the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a private, virtual fundraiser for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Obama allegedly ripped into Trump for using terms like “China virus” and “kung flu” to describe coronavirus, according to The New York Times. “I don’t want a country in which the president of the United States is actively trying to promote anti-Asian sentiment and thinks it’s funny. I don’t want that. That still shocks and pisses me off,” Obama is quoted as saying during the call.

This comes after Trump came under fire for describing COVID-19 as the “kung flu” during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma earlier this month. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke out to defend the president for using this term, saying that he was just trying to highlight China’s role in spreading the virus. “It’s a fair thing to point out as China tries to ridiculously rewrite history, ridiculously blame the coronavirus on American soldiers. This is what China is trying to do. President Trump is saying no,” McEnany said, – READ MORE

