Obama Throws Jabs at Trump: “Over Time We’ll Pay a Price” for “Short-Term Thinking”

Former President Barack Obama sounded off on President Trump during a discussion at the ATD International Conference & Exposition in San Diego on Monday.

Obama then said that kind of short-term thinking “carries grave consequences,” because our kids are watching what we do.

“Our kids do watch what we do. And so if they see that, you know what, adults aren’t honest or they make excuses or they try to get out of stuff or they distort things,” Obama said. “Over time we’ll pay a price for that.”

While never directly mentioning Trump, it is pretty clear who the former president was referring to in his remarks. – READ MORE

