Obama Takes More Swipes at Trump: He’s ‘Just Blatantly, Repeatedly, Baldly, Shamelessly Lying’ (VIDEO)

While stumping for Democrats across the nation to help them in the upcoming midterm elections, former President Barack Obama has not made it a secret how he views President Donald Trump.

While speaking to a crowd in Milwaukee, Obama said the United States had never seen a politician “blatantly” and “repeatedly” lie to the American people like Trump has.

Former Pres. Obama: "The story of American became the story of progress because we got out there and did the work." https://t.co/NkJuIoyFEp pic.twitter.com/k3mtb2RsfH — ABC News (@ABC) October 26, 2018

"What we have not seen before, in our recent public life at least, is politicians just blatantly, repeatedly, baldly, shamelessly lying," he said to the crowd's approval. "Making stuff up," he continued. "Calling up, down. Calling black, white."