Obama Takes Credit for Booming Economy; Kudlow Not Having It

Former President Barack Obama tried to take credit for the booming economy under President Donald Trump’s administration, and National Economic Council (NEC) Director Larry Kudlow was not having it.

“I don’t think he is right, with all respect to former President Obama,” Kudlow (pictured above left) said Tuesday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

Kudlow noted that the “so-called recovery” under Obama’s “stewardship” wasn’t the greatest.

“Already, we have beaten our critics, including Obama’s staff people. We’re running an economy that’s 3 to 4 percent economic growth,” he said. “And the whole change here, look — President Trump has cut tax rates on small businesses and corporations and individuals. And he wants to do some more. That’s a huge change from President Obama.”

“President Trump has, you know, rolled back onerous regulations, and what you’re seeing now is a tremendous increase in men and women who own and operate their own small businesses,” Kudlow continued. “The president has stopped the war against success, stopped the war against energy, stopped the war against fossil fuels. He is rewarding success.”- READ MORE