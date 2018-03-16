Obama Stuck U.S. Taxpayers With $12 Billion Park Maintenance Deficit

President Obama already had run up the National Park’s deferred maintenance deficit to $12 billion when he dedicated three California national monuments in his last year in office.

The Sand to Snow National Monument, the Castle Mountains National Monument, and Mojave Trails National Monument were designated by President Obama on Feb. 12, 2016.

The Obama administration set the all-time record high for using executive orders to protect 265 million acres of U.S. land and water. But the latest National Park Service report, as Obama left office, detailed the deferred maintenance deficit for federal and state parks and monuments at $11,927,413,975. As the state with the largest backlog, California already had 28 sites that needed at least $1,769,798,353 in maintenance.

One of the biggest costs for the National Park Service and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation is to eliminate non-native invasive animals. But there still is no definitive Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management study projecting the costs for the three new California monuments to comply with federal law on that score, and costs could be in the range of hundreds of millions of dollars. – READ MORE

